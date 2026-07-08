First West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes detected in metro Atlanta this year

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County health officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples of 2026 in metro Atlanta.

The Fulton County Board of Health said infected mosquitoes were found in a trap near Grant Park, indicating the virus is present in mosquitoes in the area.

Health officials said mosquito control crews are working with a mosquito control vendor to eliminate infected mosquitoes in the area. County staff will also visit surrounding neighborhoods to raise awareness and educate residents about ways to reduce mosquito breeding.

The Fulton County Board of Health recommends several steps to help prevent mosquito bites and reduce breeding areas, including: