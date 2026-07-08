First West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes detected in metro Atlanta this year

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County health officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples of 2026 in metro Atlanta.
The Fulton County Board of Health said infected mosquitoes were found in a trap near Grant Park, indicating the virus is present in mosquitoes in the area.
Health officials said mosquito control crews are working with a mosquito control vendor to eliminate infected mosquitoes in the area. County staff will also visit surrounding neighborhoods to raise awareness and educate residents about ways to reduce mosquito breeding.
The Fulton County Board of Health recommends several steps to help prevent mosquito bites and reduce breeding areas, including:
- Avoid outdoor activities during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
- Use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin.
- Drain standing water from containers such as buckets, barrels and flowerpots.
- Repair damaged window and door screens to help keep mosquitoes out of homes.
- Trim or remove overgrown grass and weeds.