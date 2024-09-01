West Ga. high school quarterback rushed to the hospital after going down mid-game

BREMEN, Ga. — A high school quarterback went down during the fourth quarter of his Friday night game with a serious injury.

Bremen High School Principal Tim Huff confirmed that senior Carson Kimball suffered a major injury and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Kimball underwent surgery Saturday morning. His current condition or the extent of his injuries is unclear.

After waking up, the first people Kimball asked to see were his coaches, according to Huff.

Huff described Kimball as “a selfless leader who always puts others first. He is of the utmost character and is a role model at our school.”

Several hundred students and community members gathered on the school’s football field to pray for Kimball.