Wells Fargo says employees are banned from traveling to China

By Erica Herskowitz, Bloomberg
China Map
ATLANTA, GA — Wells Fargo’s Atlanta-based Managing Director Chenyue Mao, who works in trade financing, was banned from leaving China after entering the country in recent weeks.

That has led to the bank restricting other Wells Fargo employees from visiting the country.

Wells Fargo has minimal presence in China with just two offices, one in Beijing and the other in Shanghai.

The bank released a statement saying it was closely tracking the situation and working through the appropriate channels to help Mao return to the United States as soon as possible.

