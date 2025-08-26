Week-Long ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign targets drunk driving and speeding ahead of Labor Day

ATLANTA — Georgia law enforcement is joining forces with neighboring states this week for a regional road safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes and saving lives during the busy Labor Day travel period.

The 34th annual “Hands Across the Border” campaign brings together agencies from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee to crack down on drunk driving, speeding, distracted driving, and other violations.

Powell Harrelson with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says the cross-state partnership increases visibility and accountability on the roads.

“When we partner up with other agencies and partner with other states, that boosts our numbers as far as being on the scene, and we know that helps drive crashes and fatalities down just by being out there in the presence,” Harrelson said.

He added that officers will be looking for a range of violations, including impaired drivers, seatbelt use, speeding, and distracted driving.

“We’re looking for anything to drive the fatality rate down right here before the holiday,” Harrelson said.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story