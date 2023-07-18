‘We didn’t hesitate going in:’ Officers shot by mass gunman describe moments leading to encounter

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — We are learning more about the heroic efforts that police took to help stop a mass shooter from killing more people.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said he told these two officers that he’s so proud of them and they are indicative of what every Clayton County police officer should be

Roberts said they understand preserving life is the primary mission, but his officers acted to preserve the safety of the community. The men describe the tense moments from that day.

“I gave a nod to open the door and viewed around the corner, I seen him. Seen him get up, run in the house, fire a shot. Fired back. I felt something so I took cover,” Officer Walter Pounds said.

“When I was standing with the suspect, in shooter-fighter stance, I was squared up with him and when he came across and pressed out with his pistol and fired. The bullet came directly and just hit the bottom left side,” Officer Michael Ruppert said.

“Of your vest?” asked Ruppert.

“Of my vest, yes sir,” Ruppert said.

“Saved your life in all likelihood?” Winne asked.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Ruppert said.

“I had a mark right up under the vest, right where the vest stopped. That’s where I had the mark at from the bullet,” Pounds said.

“But it didn’t enter your body?” Winne asked Pounds.

“Didn’t enter. (By the) grace of God,” Pounds said.

“How often have you thought about that?” Winne asked Pounds.

“All night. Today. As we speak,” Pounds said.

Ruppert and Pounds sat side-by-side when Winne spoke with them in the Clayton County police headquarters.

They told us the day before they were together in a stack with a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy moving into a house on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro. They were told Andre Longmore was inside or in the backyard, and they knew he was armed.

“We didn’t hesitate going in because we knew what the situation was our training kicked in. So it was instinctive,” Pounds said.

Both say when they entered the house, they already knew a Henry County sheriff’s deputy had been shot and wounded earlier Sunday afternoon.

“It came down to my training. It was so instantaneous,” Ruppert said.

Ruppert told Winne that his vest stopped a bullet.

“You felt the impact, you felt the pain and then it went away. There wasn’t any fear because I knew I had people there with me. And I just engaged,” Ruppert said. “Returned fire.”

Pounds said he felt an impact during the action but only later realized he’d been grazed by a bullet just below his vest.

“I didn’t even know I was hit because of all the adrenalin flowing until I got outside to help him,” Pounds said. “Once outside, ‘Wait a minute. I feel a little pain in my rib.’ Then I felt a little burning. That’s when they told me I had been hit.”

Both men said they are called to help others as police officers.

“I don’t take great pleasure in what I had to do,” Ruppert said. “That’s not something we true officers do this job for. It’s not to take life, it’s to protect.”

“I want to say thank you to this guy next to me. Because without him I wouldn’t be at home. Got to learn how to trust your partner,” Pounds said. “He makes sure I get home to my family. I make sure he gets home to his family.”

Both said they’ll follow the protocol and the professionals’ recommendations but are eager to get back to work.

