Local

Water outage affects dozens of Dunwoody streets, no timeline for repairs yet

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

DUNWOODY, GA — Some Dunwoody residents and businesses may be waking up without water this morning following a service outage affecting more than 15 streets in the Mount Vernon Way area.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch confirmed the outage in a social media post, noting that both homes and commercial properties are impacted. The exact cause of the disruption has not been released.

DeKalb County Watershed Management has not yet provided an estimated timeline for when service will be restored.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the city’s official social media pages and DeKalb County updates for further information.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!