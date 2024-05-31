Water main break leaves large area of northwest Atlanta without water

ATLANTA — A large water main break has caused customers to be without water across a large portion of northwest Atlanta.

A 32-inch main broke at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) said the impacts of the main break are widespread and affecting downtown Atlanta. Some customers are without water and others have low water pressure.

“Service has been temporarily interrupted, affecting residents, businesses and hydrants in the area,” DWM officials said in a statement.

DWM is also reporting another main has broken in East Atlanta in the area of 2922 Glenwood Ave.

“Crews are onsite and working aggressively to make repairs to the 32-inch water main affecting the service area,” officials added. “DWM will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

City Hall has been closed to the public and employees are leaving, according to Councilman Michael Julian Bond. The Georgia World Congress Center has also been impacted by the water outage, though it is unclear if the complex planned to shut down.

The Georgia Aquarium has closed for the day. Officials said the water main break is not impacting the animal systems, just guest restrooms and similar areas. Guests who had tickets are asked to call (404) 581-4000 for assistance.

The College Football Hall of Fame has also shut down for the day.

Grady Memorial Hospital has canceled all elective and non-urgent procedures and appointments.

The Fulton County Board of Health is shutting down its 10 Park Place, Neighborhood Union, Vital Records and Oak Hill locations due to low water pressure.

This is a developing story.

