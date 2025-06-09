WastewaterSCAN is looking at what you flush to keep tabs on the measles outbreak

ATLANTA, GA — Eight wastewater treatment locations in Georgia are part of testing for measles.

Dr. Marlene Wolfe, Assistant Professor at Emory and Principal Investigator and co-Program Director of WastewaterSCAN says this kind of sampling can test one sample that represents of thousands of people at one time.

The testing can also detect the presence of covid, which she says will start up soon as it’s thought that covid increases in the winter and summer months.

So far, Wolfe says levels have been low to medium in Georgia.

She says they also test for other things like flu, m-pox, and gastrointestinal diseases.