Warning issued after algae bloom discovered at Lake Allatoona

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority says drinking water remains safe despite a blue-green algae bloom in parts of Lake Allatoona near Red Top Mountain Park Marina.

Officials said the algae bloom is capable of producing toxins and odors and can cause water discoloration and a foul smell.

The water authority said it routinely monitors and tests water in the area and that its treatment processes have not been impacted.

Officials said treated drinking water remains safe and that treatment adjustments will be made if needed to keep the water safe.

Authorities are warning people and pets to avoid swimming in or ingesting water near the affected area until the bloom clears.

The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority said it will continue monitoring the algae bloom.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.