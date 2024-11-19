Warner Brothers reaches deal with NBA over TV rights

Warner Brothers-Discovery has settled its lawsuit against the NBA, that alleged a breach of contract after it lost its decades-old broadcast rights to games.

The NBA entered agreements in July with Disney, Comcast, and Amazon, ending a decades-old contract with Turner Broadcasting, owned by Warner Bros., to air games and the fan favorite inside the NBA Studio.

Warner Brothers will now be allowed international NBA rights in parts of northern Europe and Latin America, and will be allowed to use some NBA content to create new programming.