Warner Brothers reaches deal with NBA over TV rights

Preparations Underway In Atlanta For First Presidential Debate ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 25: A sign for Warner Brothers Discovery is seen outside of the Turner Entertainment Networks building home to CNN and the location of the first presidential debate, on June 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential cycle this Thursday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Warner Brothers-Discovery has settled its lawsuit against the NBA, that alleged a breach of contract after it lost its decades-old broadcast rights to games.

The NBA entered agreements in July with Disney, Comcast, and Amazon, ending a decades-old contract with Turner Broadcasting, owned by Warner Bros., to air games and the fan favorite inside the NBA Studio.

Warner Brothers will now be allowed international NBA rights in parts of northern Europe and Latin America, and will be allowed to use some NBA content to create new programming.

