Warming centers available across metro Atlanta as temps dip into teens tonight

ATLANTA — With temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, warming centers will be available across metro Atlanta.
WSB’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards says a low of 16 degrees is expected in Atlanta tonight.
Gwinnett County will have five warming centers open between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Locations in Gwinnett County include:
- Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Avenue
- Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
- Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson Street
- Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross
DeKalb County has four warming centers available for residents 24 hours a day beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday, including:
- Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur
- Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur
- Tobie Grant at 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale
- Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta
DeKalb County also has four warming centers that open at 8 p.m. and will have special transportation in the morning to the 24-hour warming center locations detailed above.
Those overnight locations include:
- Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates
- Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood
- Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta
- North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee
The City of South Fulton has a warming station available from Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m.
It is located at the Burdett Multipurpose Facility at 2945 Burdett Road in South Fulton.
Clayton County has eight warming centers available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, including:
- Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road in Rex
- Flint River Community Center at 153 Flint River Rd in Riverdale
- Virginia Gray Recreation Center at 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
- Lake Spivey Recreation Center at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro
- Jim Huie Recreation Center & Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center at 9045 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro
- South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
- Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters (business hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at 7810 Highway 85 in Riverdale
- Clayton County Police Department Headquarters in their Community Room (open 24 Hours) at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro
