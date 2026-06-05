Walton County jury convicts man of incest, child sexual exploitation charges

WALTON COUNTY, GA — A Walton County jury has convicted a man on multiple sex crime charges, officials said.

Authorities said 40-year-old David Allen Francescutti was found guilty of incest and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

District Attorney Randy McGinley said three young women testified during the trial about the abuse they say they experienced.

Investigators said they also found photos and videos of child sexual abuse material on Francescutti’s phone.

Officials said he was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by life on probation.