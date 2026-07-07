Walmart training program could lead to jobs paying up to $51 an hour

DECATUR, GA — Walmart plans to train nearly 4,000 employees at a new training facility in Decatur, helping current associates prepare for skilled trade positions.

The program will operate at the Tulsa Welding School on Columbia Drive and is designed to train employees, including cashiers, stockers and greeters, for positions such as HVAC technicians, plumbers, electrical technicians and other skilled trades.

William Moore is one of about 600 Walmart employees already participating in the program. He has been training in electrical and lighting services.

“They walk you through it and if you really want to advance, I would tell anybody to take that program,” Moore said.

“I learned about the pneumatic pumps, sockets and wires, and how to hook up light systems,” Moore said.

Moore said interest in the program continues to grow.

“It’s like more and more people now here are trying to apply for it, it’s like in a big demand,” Moore said.

He said he is also interested in additional training opportunities.

“We’ve got another program with robotics and I’m interested in that,” Moore said.

Moore said the training provides opportunities for advancement.

“It pays great and it leaves you more room to grow and it helps out more people here, especially those that want to expand,” Moore said.

According to Walmart, employees who complete the training program can earn up to $51 an hour.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.