Walmart has issued a recall of of chicken broth that was sold in mostly southern states including Georgia.

It says 48-ounce cartons of Great Value family size chicken broth has some packaging problems that could lead to the broth spoiling.

The broth was sold in December but has a shelf life lasting until March of next year.

So far there have been no illnesses reported. Consumers can either throw out the broth or return it to Walmart for a refund.