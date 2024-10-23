Walmart employees open fire during argument in store’s parking lot, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of Walmart employees are in custody after opening fire in the store’s parking lot in Newton County.

Deputies say they responded to the Walmart on Salem Road after getting reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.

Investigators says two employees, 42-year-old Eric Webb and 47-year-old Howard Williams, had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot, which led to gunfire.

Both men were arrested and are being held in the Newton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and reckless conduct.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the altercation in the parking lot.