Walmart employee shoots teenager to death, injures 9-year-old. Now, Ga. police are looking for him

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old who officials say shot two people inside a Walmart.

Fayetteville police said at 10 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of shots fired at a Walmart on Pavilion Parkway.

When officers arrived, they located 19-year-old Antavius Holton of Riverdale and a nine-year-old girl who had both been shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police confirmed that Holton died at the hospital. The child is still stable.

Police identified the shooter as 19-year-old Adrian Jelks, a Walmart employee.

According to the investigation, officers believe that it was an isolated incident and that Jelks planned to shoot the man. Officers identified the child as an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet.

“I am appalled that an innocent child is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, but I’m glad she is in stable condition,” officers told said at the scene.

Immediately after the shooting, Jelks drove away from the store in a vehicle but soon abandoned it. He is still at large.

Police added that Jelks is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Sandra Romero-Nunez and charged her with party to a crime for the offenses of murder and aggravated assault. Officers have not specified her involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Jelks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The following statement is from Walmart corporate officials:

“We’re heartbroken by what happened in our Fayetteville store Friday night and extend our sympathies to the loved ones of those involved. We are working with law enforcement to assist them in any way we can as they investigate.”