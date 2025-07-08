Local

WalletHub ranks Atlanta #75 on annual list of ‘Most & Least Stressed Cities in America’

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta residents may be doing a better job of managing stress than those in other major cities.

WalletHub ranks Atlanta at #75 on its annual list of the ‘most stressed’ cities this year, which is in the middle of the pack.

Detroit is #1 on the list. South Burlington, Vermont is the least stressed.

Atlanta scores well when it comes to work stress and health and safety. But we’re most stressed when it comes to finances and family.

WalletHub scored cities based on three dozen metrics including average weekly work hours, credit scores, food insecurity, and divorce rates.

