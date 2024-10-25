VP Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama hold rally in front of thousands at DeKalb stadium

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hollywood, music industry and political stars turned out for Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in DeKalb County on Thursday night as she tries to energize her base to go out and vote.

With Election Day less than 12 days away, the Harris campaign pulled out all the stops at the rally, including an appearance from former President Barack Obama.

An estimated 20,000 people crowded into Hallford Stadium to watch a star-studded event featuring Hollywood stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee, both Morehouse College graduates.

Music legend Bruce Springsteen played tunes and stumped for Harris.

“I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect our good and great democracy,” Springsteen said.

Obama took the stage to thunderous applause and challenged Georgians to go and vote.

“Here in Georgia, early voting has already started. So if you have not already, go vote,” Obama told the crowd.

The former president then introduced the vice president, who hit on her usual campaign themes.

Harris warned that her Republican opponent former President Donald Trump’s economic plan would lead to a recession and tied him to overturning Roe V. Wade.

“He insisted that quote ‘Everybody wanted for Roe v. Wade to be overturned,’ Harris said. “Which is another example of how out of touch the man is.”

She pledged her commitment to middle class tax cuts and reproductive rights.

The star power at the rally shows how the Harris campaign believes she can win the state of Georgia.

“Election Day is in 12 days and early voting has already started. So Georgia, we need you to vote early,” Harris said.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign in Georgia released a statement about the rally on Thursday.

“A free concert and an Obama visit isn’t going to convince Georgians to vote for another four years of open borders, rising prices, and disaster at home and abroad.”



