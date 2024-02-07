VP Harris visits Georgia to highlight ‘Fight for Reproductive Freedoms’ tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris made her 11th trip to Georgia on Tuesday, this time in Savannah.

It’s part of her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.

She highlighted how states such as Georgia have enacted abortion bans that threaten women’s health and force them to travel out of state to receive care.

The vice president told the crowd about a friend who was raped, which helped shape her views.

“The idea that someone who survives a crime of violence, a violation to their body, would then be told they don’t have the authority to decide what happens to their body next, that’s immoral,” Harris said.

Vice President Harris is calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade.

