Vote expected on whether to annex land that would expand City of Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A vote is scheduled Wednesday on whether to annex land which would expand the City of Lawrenceville by 60 percent.

The Lawrenceville city council is expected to vote on whether land that touches the city limit and would add 19,000 new residents.

In addition to county taxes, property owners would pay city taxes, according to Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington.

“This annexation proposal, which will go before voters in May 2026, is the result of a year-long collaboration with Gwinnett County and state officials and marks a pivotal moment for Lawrenceville,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said in a statement to WSBTV.

According to Warbington, the city wants to annex the land so it can have a say in what is built on the land and to clean areas he says are hurting the city.