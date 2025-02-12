Local

Vote expected on whether to annex land that would expand City of Lawrenceville

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Lawrenceville moves forward with annexation plan to grow city limits
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A vote is scheduled Wednesday on whether to annex land which would expand the City of Lawrenceville by 60 percent.

The Lawrenceville city council is expected to vote on whether land that touches the city limit and would add 19,000 new residents.

In addition to county taxes, property owners would pay city taxes, according to Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington.

“This annexation proposal, which will go before voters in May 2026, is the result of a year-long collaboration with Gwinnett County and state officials and marks a pivotal moment for Lawrenceville,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said in a statement to WSBTV.

According to Warbington, the city wants to annex the land so it can have a say in what is built on the land and to clean areas he says are hurting the city.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!