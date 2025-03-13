Virginia-Highland neighborhood on alert after reported sexual assault

ATLANTA — Residents of Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood are on high alert after a reported sexual assault, as police work to gather information and urge caution in sharing unverified details.

Authorities confirmed that a woman reported being assaulted around 7am on Monday, March 3, near Frederica Street and Greenwood Avenue. According to Channel 2 Action News, the victim said she was approached by a man wearing some type of uniform, who asked for her ID. When she went home to retrieve it, the suspect followed her inside, sexually assaulted her, and threatened her with a gun.

A neighborhood security patrol first alerted residents to the incident and shared photos online of a person they claim may be linked to the attack. However, Atlanta police have not confirmed any details about the suspect. In a statement, officials warned that spreading unverified information could interfere with the investigation.

“There have been reports that this man has been seen in the area during the past week. Unfortunately, those sightings were not immediately called in to 911,” the Virginia-Highland Security Patrol stated.

As the investigation continues, police say residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence in the neighborhood. They urge anyone with information to report it directly to authorities.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story