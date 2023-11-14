Viral video shows thieves running into Amazon truck, APD investigating

ATLANTA — A viral video making its rounds on social media appears to show a group of thieves running into an Amazon truck and stealing packages out of it.

Atlanta police confirmed that’s exactly what happened at an apartment complex on Fairburn Rd. SW on Sunday afternoon.

The Amazon truck driver was making a delivery and left the truck running and unattended while doing so.

Police say while she was away from the truck, several men ran into the back of the truck, grabbed several packages and ran away.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects seen in the video.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call police.