Viral video shows Delta customer rampaging through terminal at Georgia airport

SAVANNAH — A viral social media video showed a Delta passenger going on a rampage through a terminal at a Georgia airport.

According to TMZ, the woman was filmed running through the terminal at through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

A viral Tik Tok video begins by showing a customer standing behind a Delta ticket counter and screaming. She then yells at officers to “get away from me” and she does not trust law enforcement and only trusts firefighters. The video has more than 515,000 views.

The woman allegedly ran away and was chased by police officers and airport security. The woman was heard yelling obscenities towards the officers. One of the officers trips and falls on the ground as he tried to stop the woman.

Warning: The language used in this video may be graphic for some viewers.

The identity of the woman is unknown. It is unclear if the woman was arrested or what caused her outburst.