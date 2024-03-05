Villa Rica High school counselor arrested for inappropriate relationships with students

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Villa Rica High School employee is being investigated after accusations of sexual relationships with multiple students.

On Feb. 16, the Carroll County School District notified the Villa Rica Police Department of an allegation made to them about a Villa Rica High School employee being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The VRPD identified the suspect as 30-year-old Alonzo Wyatt, a full-time counselor at Villa Rica High School.

The investigation initially revealed Wyatt had a sexual relationship with a student at the high school on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, two other victims were identified.

The investigation into the additional victims found they were being counseled by Wyatt. Police said during the counseling, “Wyatt made inappropriate comments, solicited them for sex, and groped them.”

Police said the investigation revealed a pattern of predatory behavior by Wyatt.

According to VRPD, Wyatt has been charged with six counts of Improper Sexual Contact by a School Employee and one count of Criminal Attempt to commit.

