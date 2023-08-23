VIDEO: Valdosta State baseball player alleges coach barred him from playing over hair length

A video recently posted to social media appears to expose a recorded conversation between a Valdosta State University baseball player and his head coach.

In the leaked video, the anonymous African American player alleges his coach barred him from participating in a game “solely because of his natural hair,” The Michigan Chronicle’s Ebony JJ Curry reports. Watch the video below.

Valdosta State's baseball head coach won't let a black player on the team because his hair is too long. pic.twitter.com/apSDrQYZ0f — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 23, 2023

Curry adds that throughout the video, the coach can be heard purportedly telling the player that he would not play because of his hairstyle, “specifically his locs.”

The player is heard underscoring his coach’s supposed rule about hair cuts, claiming his hair was under the required length. “The player said he was complicit in the coach’s wishes, but the coach adamantly claimed that the player needed to cut his hair in order to be allowed to play,” Curry writes.

When the player asked why his white teammates were seemingly not held to the same standard, Curry reports the coach interrupted and said, “We’re not talking about other players on the team. We’re not going down that route.

“Why would I go down that route? I don’t care what anyone else says. This is between you and me. I’m the head coach.”

The anonymous player continued to claim that his hair was cut, and the coach immediately replied: “It’s not short enough to be on the baseball team. I’m the one that sets the rules. I can set whatever rule I want.”

