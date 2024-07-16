Local

Video shows women attack Sam’s Club employee over pizza

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Attack at Sam's Club

HENRY COUTY, Ga. — Workers at a popular wholesale food club are demanding to have a security guard in the store at all times after some customers attacked some workers over pizza.

Cierra Monroe works in the cafe at the Sam’s Club on Jonesboro Road. She said a mother and her two daughters came in two minutes before closing time on July 10 and wanted to order two whole pizzas.

When workers told them it was too late and couldn’t get a manager fast enough, Monroe says mother came back into the kitchen and punched her in the face.

The mother, Andreana McKnight, was arrested. Her 20-year-old daughter, who is pregnant, was taken to the hospital and there is now a warrant out for her arrest.

