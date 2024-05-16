Video shows thieves steal cash, leave thousands in damage at two Gwinnett restaurants

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary crew targeting Gwinnett County businesses is on the run after police say they hit two stores in less than thirty minutes.

The thieves not only stole cash, but left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Police say an experienced burglary crew used a crowbar to pry their way into this family-owned supermarket, get to the back office and steal cash.

This crew was busy, hitting two stores in one night and they remained on the run.

With crowbars, hoodies, masks and gloves these people ransacked the first of two Gwinnett County businesses in less than 30 minutes.

“They’re definitely after small businesses,” Ammy Ovando said.

Ovando’s family opened the Dominican market on Indian Trail Road near Lilburn 7 years ago.

“A lot of us are immigrants just trying to make a better place for us,” she said.

She says the suspects stole cash and caused damage her family will have to pay to repair.

With the alarm already blaring, the video shows how a lookout kept watch as the break-in happened last Wednesday at around 2:30 a.m.

Just 20 minutes later, a very similar break-in happened four miles away at Carmelitas Mexican store on Jimmy Carter Blvd outside of Norcross.

Police said an employee there scared off four men in the same stolen car right after they broke a door to get in.

“They have a good indication of where this crew is operating, and we hope to have some arrests,” a Gwinnett County police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News.

Police recovered the stolen car but the four suspects remain on the run.

Police say business owners in the meantime should make it harder for thieves to steal.

Ovando says they’re making a lot of changes as police work to track down this destructive crew.

“I honestly hope they get caught and they know the consequences,” Ovando said.

Police are using multiple surveillance videos to help identify the suspects. the car was stolen out of DeKalb.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Gwinnett police.