Video shows stolen car crash into Clayton police cruiser while speeding away

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released dash camera video shows a stolen car speed off and start a chase with Clayton County police.

Officers were responding to a domestic situation at 1:30 a.m. on June 8, when they heard gunshots on Maddox Road. As they were getting into their cars, dispatch reported a drive-by shooting.

Authorities say they saw a black Dodge Charger, which had been reported stolen in Cobb County, speeding away toward Mt. Zion Blvd. Officers caught up to him and tried making a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Joshua Heath, sped off from the traffic stop and turned into an apartment complex that has a dead end.

One of the officers can then be seen on video stopping to speak with his supervisor, when the stolen car hits the side of his police cruiser and speeds off.

The chase finally ended when Heath crashed through a metal gate leading to private property. He ran away but was ultimately arrested on North Parkway.

Officers found a mini Draco AK47 and a 9mm handgun inside the car.

Heath was charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and two counts of hit and run.

©2023 Cox Media Group