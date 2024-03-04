Ring camera shows 3 gunmen rob, terrorize couple outside Henry County apartment complex

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police said three gunmen robbed and terrorized a couple as they returned home to their Henry County apartment and it was all caught on camera.

One suspect led police on a high-speed chase before he was caught on Feb. 18. Another was arrested in his home.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the third gunman.

The apartment complex is in the middle of a busy shopping area on Jonesboro Road.

The video shows the three men confronting the couple on Feb. 18 after they came home around 2 a.m., then holding the man down on the ground and robbing him.

The suspects took the man’s wallet and backpack, which had a gun inside.

Seconds later, police said the gunmen came back to the same apartment and forced their way inside to demand more money.

Police said that’s when the victims opened fire and there was a shootout inside the apartment.

Right after the shootout, Henry County police chased the suspects’ car into Clayton County. The driver reached up to 130 mph before he crashed and police arrested him.

The second man was arrested at home, but the third man has not been identified.

The suspects who were arrested have been identified as 22-year-old Gary Nixon and 20-year-old Frederick Collins.

Anyone who recognizes the third suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers.