Video: Police chase on I-75 in Cobb County ends in standoff on the side of highway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police recently released video footage of a chase that ended in a standoff in Cobb County last month.

Dash camera video of the chase showed police stopping the car and eventually arresting the suspect.

Police tracked the stolen truck down on I-75 on May 24 near Kennesaw State University.

The video shows the officer trying to pull the man over, but the driver keeps going.

Another officer tried to cut him off at the next exit, but he swerved in between and managed to keep swerving through traffic until he was able to get onto the shoulder and speed away.

About a dozen miles in, close to The Battery, the video shows the driver trying to get off the interstate, but police finally catch up.

Video shows him crash into two road signs and land in a ditch.

Police said he pulled out a knife, setting off a standoff where he was surrounded by armed officers

After several minutes, he gave up and got out of the car.

Investigators have not confirmed the suspect’s identity.

