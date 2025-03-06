Local

Victoria’s Secret pulls back on DEI efforts

By WSB Radio News Staff
Victori'as Secret (Jenny Kane/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Victoria’s Secret is the latest major company to step away from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move that comes after years of heightened scrutiny. The retailer initially implemented DEI efforts following allegations of sexual misconduct within the company and reports of female models and executives experiencing bullying and harassment.

The lingerie brand also faced criticism for a lack of size diversity in its product offerings. However, like several other companies, Victoria’s Secret is now reversing course. The company has altered DEI-related language on its website and has removed a previously stated goal of increasing Black employee representation in leadership roles.

This shift aligns with a broader trend among corporations scaling back their DEI programs in response to changing business priorities and external pressures. Victoria’s Secret has not publicly addressed the change in its policies.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!