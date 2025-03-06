Victoria’s Secret pulls back on DEI efforts

Victoria’s Secret is the latest major company to step away from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move that comes after years of heightened scrutiny. The retailer initially implemented DEI efforts following allegations of sexual misconduct within the company and reports of female models and executives experiencing bullying and harassment.

The lingerie brand also faced criticism for a lack of size diversity in its product offerings. However, like several other companies, Victoria’s Secret is now reversing course. The company has altered DEI-related language on its website and has removed a previously stated goal of increasing Black employee representation in leadership roles.

This shift aligns with a broader trend among corporations scaling back their DEI programs in response to changing business priorities and external pressures. Victoria’s Secret has not publicly addressed the change in its policies.