Victims identified in deadly I-85 pedestrian crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Authorities have identified the two men who were hit and killed while attempting to cross I-85 in DeKalb County last week.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victims were 49-year-old David Haynes and 51-year-old Glenn Young. Police say the two men were trying to cross the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Buford Highway on Thursday night when they were struck by vehicles.

Officials confirmed that one of the men was hit by two separate vehicles. The incident led to an extended closure of southbound lanes as investigators worked at the scene.

All drivers involved remained on site, and as of now, no charges have been filed. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story