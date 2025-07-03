Local

Victim walking down southwest Atlanta street shot

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were informed a victim was brought to Grady Memorial Hospital after shot around the 1100 block of Smith Street around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was walking on Smith Street and told police “he heard a car horn” and seen a car make a U-turn towards him.

“The victim stated he heard approximately 10 gunshots fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, and the victim discovered he was shot," Atlanta police officials say.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury was not released by police.

