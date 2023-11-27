Local

Victim in DeKalb County gas station triple shooting dies, others injured

Circle K shooting DeKalb DeKalb police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred at a Circle K gas station on Candler Road Sunday afternoon.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lt. Shane Smith with the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed the victim in the triple shooting at a DeKalb County gas station has died.

DeKalb County officials say the victim, 41-year-old Antione Lewis, was shot at the Circle K Gas Station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found Lewis inside a car suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS and treated for a life-threatening injury.

Officials say there were two groups of people in the parking lot who appeared to know each other. They got into a fight which led to a shooting.

Police say while on the scene, they noticed evidence of other possible shooting victims, but they were not on the scene when police arrived.

During the investigation, a man and a woman also showed up at the hospital from the scene with gunshot wounds.

