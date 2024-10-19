Vice President Kamala Harris holding campaign rally in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Peach State on Saturday for an Atlanta campaign rally.

The exact details of when and where her event are scheduled have not been made public.

Harris is expected to stay in the Atlanta area and attend church services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday morning.

It’s unclear exactly what she is expected to discuss while here. Last month, the vice president held a rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre where she spoke about women’s reproductive rights, even calling abortion a fundamental right.

“One in three women in America lives with a Trump abortion ban. This includes Georgia and every state in the South except Virginia,” Harris said during that rally.

While she campaigns in metro Atlanta, former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican National Committee Chairwoman, and Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump will be among several campaigning on behalf of the former president in Rome, Georgia on Saturday morning.