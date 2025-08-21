Vice President JD Vance visits Peachtree City to discuss taxes and the economy

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Vice President JD Vance heads to metro Atlanta Thursday to discuss taxes and the economy.

He’ll first speak to a Republican National Committee in Atlanta before hosting an event in the afternoon at a manufacturing plant in Peachtree City.

He’s expected to tout the big tax cuts in the recently passed spending bill. So far, specific times and places have not been released.

While there are no specifics on the vice president’s travel plans, Fayette County School officials advise parents that his visit could delay the afternoon release of several schools. The district’s advisory says the vice president’s visit is expected to impact traffic on Highway 74 North from Kelly Drive to I-85.

That could cause some delays for students at Huddleston, Peachtree City, Kedron, Crabapple, and Burch elementary schools.

Bus delays are also possible at Flat Rock and J.C. Booth middle schools, as well as McIntosh and Sandy Creek high schools. The school district says those delays could be a few minutes or longer.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic will be checking through the day for any major traffic delays caused by the vice president’s motorcade.