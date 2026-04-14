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Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk to visit Athens Tuesday

By WSB Radio News Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Leads U.S. Delegation In Peace Talks With Iran In Pakistan ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 12:Vice President JD Vance gives the thumbs up while boarding Air Force Two as he leaves Islamabad on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Vance spent 21 hours on the ground in Islamabad and stated an agreement was not made with Iran. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — Vice President JD Vance will visit Athens on Tuesday as part of a multi-campus college tour.

The visit will be hosted by the University of Georgia’s chapter of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot last year during an event in Utah.

UGA’s chapter of Young Democrats plans to protest.

Kirk’s widow Erika is also expected to be a part of Tuesday’s event.

Vance’s visit comes just five weeks before Georgia’s primary elections ahead of the November midterms.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center in downtown Athens.

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