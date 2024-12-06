Verdict reached in trial of driver who killed Cobb high school student leaving holiday lights

COBB COUNTY, GA — The jury has reached a verdict in the case of an alleged drunk driver who hit and killed a Cobb County high school student at a holiday light display.

Jerome Cox, 68, was charged in the death of 17-year-old Olivia Pugh.

On Friday, Cox was convicted of vehicular homicide and failure to exercise due care or caution for a pedestrian. He was found not guilty on all other counts.

In December 2023, Pugh and several friends were leaving a holiday light display on Ben King Road in Kennesaw when she was hit and killed.

The prosecution had claimed the then 68-year-old Powder Springs man was driving drunk, but the defense argues there is no way to prove that since Cox refused to take a breathalyzer. Defense attorneys also argued that Pugh was not in the intersection and had darted into the road.

A witness testified that he and his family crossed Ben King Road and heard what sounded like a crash behind him.

“The only thing I could think of was the girls that had been behind us,” said Charles Herbough. “Then, I heard the girls on the other side screaming, ‘She’s been hit! She’s been hit!’”

The crash threw Pugh upon impact.

Herbough described finding her shoes and socks before her. She died in the hospital two days later.



