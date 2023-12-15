Valdosta police charge teen with murder in connection to 73-year-old man’s death

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A teen is behind bars after authorities say they connected her to the murder of a man found dead inside a south Georgia business.

Valdosta police said on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was possibly dead inside a store on Bemiss Road.

When officers arrived, they located 73-year-old Farooq Baig inside the business near gaming machines in the back of the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Baig had apparent signs of physical struggle on his body, leading officers to believe that he was murdered.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Daja Kalice James was arrested after detectives learned that she was a responsible party in causing Baig’s death.

Authorities did not specify how they concluded that she was involved.

James was charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145.

