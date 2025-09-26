Local

Vacant Peachtree Corners hotel to be converted into affordable housing

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A vacant extended-stay hotel in Gwinnett County is set for a major transformation into affordable housing for vulnerable residents.

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation announced plans to renovate the former Spring Swallow Lodge on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, converting the property into more than 70 apartments. The project will serve seniors and young adults ages 18 to 24 who are aging out of the foster care system.

The housing corporation purchased the site earlier this year for $8.7 million and is now accepting bids for the redevelopment.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

Gwinnett County one step closer to turning vacant hotel into affordable housing The winning contractor will be responsible for gutting and modernizing all 73 units with new appliances and ensuring they meet current building codes.

