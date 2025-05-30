Local

USPS ranks Georgia in the top states for postal workers being bitten by dogs

By WSB Radio News Staff
dogs biting FILE PHOTO: A Pennsylvania councilman is under fire after being accused of hurling racial slurs at a man after an incident involving their dogs. (Sonja-Kalee/Pixabay/Sonja-Kalee/Pixabay)
ATLANTA, GA — The postal service is out with it’s annual “Dog Bite” report.

Overall, there were 6,000 incidents of mail carriers being bitten by a dog. Tiffany Rowlands with the US Postal Service says Georgia ranks in the top 25 for states with the most dog bites at 104 incidents.

California reports the most mail carriers bering bitten by dogs.

Rowlands says customers need to make sure they secure their dogs even if they don’t think they will bite.

The postal service released the rankings this week as part of its annual national dog bite awareness campaign, aimed at teaching dog owners to prevent future attacks.

