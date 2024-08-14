Usher’s Wednesday night concert at State Farm Arena has been postponed

The first night of Usher’s three day concert in Atlanta has been cancelled.
According to a post from Usher’s official X account, the artist stated that the first night of the concerts will be rescheduled at a later date.
This is a developing story.
