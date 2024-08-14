Local

Usher’s Wednesday night concert at State Farm Arena has been postponed

By Ann Powell

Usher: “This is for you, you, my number ones," Usher said, thanking people who supported him through the years. (John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

By Ann Powell

The first night of Usher’s three day concert in Atlanta has been cancelled.

According to a post from Usher’s official X account, the artist stated that the first night of the concerts will be rescheduled at a later date.

This is a developing story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!