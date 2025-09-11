Local

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue calls for free speech protections after Charlie Kirk shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue is shown in this file photo.
Sonny Perdue USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue is shown in this file photo. (Source: University System of Georgia)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — After the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue called for change and said he plans to defend free speech across Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities.

Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was speaking at an event in Utah when he was fatally shot.

“We’ve got certain areas on campuses where anyone who believes anything in that regard as long as they’re civil and safe and not harming other people have the right to speak up,” Perdue said.

Perdue added that he will continue to defend academic freedom and free expression while also ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn in a respectful and safe environment.

“A part of our responsibility at the University System of Georgia is to help young people understand that not everyone is going to agree with them,” he said. “Not everyone is going to think like they think. How they converse, how they communicate in a civil discourse respectfully and help to persuade and be persuaded by the others’ opinion. That is the essence of education.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!