USDA warns Georgians about invasive pests threatening crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is asking Georgians to help stop the spread of invasive plant pests this spring. April is an important month to check cars, trees, and outdoor spaces for signs of these harmful bugs.

According to USDA agriculturist Kathryn Bronsky, the top threats right now in Georgia are citrus greening disease, the Asian citrus psyllid, and the spotted lanternfly. These pests can seriously damage crops and trees, and they’re often spread by people without realizing it.

“They can hitch a ride on cars, outdoor gear, and even packages from overseas,” Bronsky said.

Invasive pests cause an estimated $40 billion in damage each year across the U.S., affecting plants, trees, and entire ecosystems.

Bronsky says the spotted lanternfly was recently found in Georgia and could quickly become a bigger problem if not contained. Residents are encouraged to look out for unusual bugs and report any sightings to help protect local agriculture.

To learn more or report a pest, visit www.HungryPests.com.