US Senator visiting Norcross to expand vision care for Georgia children

NORCROSS, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Norcross on Friday morning to deliver expanded vision care for metro Atlanta children and others across Georgia.

According to a release from the senator’s office, Ossoff will be attending the event with Gwinnett County families, local leaders and nonprofit Vision to Learn to announce new federal funding for vision care in the state.

The event itself will be held at the Norcross Branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library System on Buford Highway.

Vision to Learn provides vision screenings, eye exams and glasses for children in underserved communities at no cost to children or families.

At the Norcross event, Ossoff’s office said children will receive and get to try on new glasses for the first time, all provided by Vision to Learn at no cost.

Ossoff will also discuss a bipartisan effort to deliver $400,000 to expand vision care in Georgia from the federal government’s funding package this year.

Vision to Learn will use the funds to purchase and equip a mobile vision clinic, according to Ossoff’s office, to expand access to eye exams and glasses to children throughout the state.