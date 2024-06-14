Local

US Senator visiting Norcross to expand vision care for Georgia children

By WSBTV.com News Staff

President Biden Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Area ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 9: Senator Jon Ossoff (GA-D) speaks at a campaign event for President Joe Biden at Pullman Yards on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and Former president Donald Trump are both campaigning in Georgia today ahead of the Primary election voting taking place on Tuesday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

NORCROSS, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Norcross on Friday morning to deliver expanded vision care for metro Atlanta children and others across Georgia.

According to a release from the senator’s office, Ossoff will be attending the event with Gwinnett County families, local leaders and nonprofit Vision to Learn to announce new federal funding for vision care in the state.

The event itself will be held at the Norcross Branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library System on Buford Highway.

Vision to Learn provides vision screenings, eye exams and glasses for children in underserved communities at no cost to children or families.

At the Norcross event, Ossoff’s office said children will receive and get to try on new glasses for the first time, all provided by Vision to Learn at no cost.

Ossoff will also discuss a bipartisan effort to deliver $400,000 to expand vision care in Georgia from the federal government’s funding package this year.

Vision to Learn will use the funds to purchase and equip a mobile vision clinic, according to Ossoff’s office, to expand access to eye exams and glasses to children throughout the state.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!