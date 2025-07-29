Local

U.S. News and World Report lists several Georgia hospitals among best in the country

By WSB Radio News Staff
Emory University Hospital It was when Burns logged into her online account to check her bill for a surgery at Emory University Hospital that she saw a button to pay by CareCredit. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best hospitals in the United States and Georgia has multiple hospitals on the list.

Georgia has 15 best regional hospitals on the best hospitals in the United States list, U.S. News and World Report officials say.

According to U.S. News and World Report Senior Health Data Analyst Chelsey Wen, the top three Atlanta hospitals are Emory University Hospital, Emory St. Joseph’s and Piedmont Atlanta.

“In Atlanta itself, there are nine best regional hospitals,” Wen said.

The No. 1 hospital in Georgia is Emory University Hospital, according to officials.

The rankings were based on patient outcomes which include survival, complication and re-admission rates.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!