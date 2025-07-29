U.S. News and World Report lists several Georgia hospitals among best in the country

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best hospitals in the United States and Georgia has multiple hospitals on the list.

Georgia has 15 best regional hospitals on the best hospitals in the United States list, U.S. News and World Report officials say.

According to U.S. News and World Report Senior Health Data Analyst Chelsey Wen, the top three Atlanta hospitals are Emory University Hospital, Emory St. Joseph’s and Piedmont Atlanta.

“In Atlanta itself, there are nine best regional hospitals,” Wen said.

The No. 1 hospital in Georgia is Emory University Hospital, according to officials.

The rankings were based on patient outcomes which include survival, complication and re-admission rates.