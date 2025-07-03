U.S. measles cases near record levels since elimination in the year 2000

ATLANTA — Measles cases in the United States are approaching a troubling new milestone, with federal health officials reporting 1,267 confirmed infections across 38 states so far this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that number is just seven cases short of the 2019 total, which marked the highest number of U.S. measles cases in a single year since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

The CDC says 92% of current cases involve individuals who were unvaccinated. Three deaths have been reported in connection with this year’s outbreak.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. 25 years ago, meaning there was no sustained community transmission for at least 12 months. The CDC continues to monitor case numbers and track outbreaks across the country.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story