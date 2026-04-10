U.S. Marshals and metro law enforcement join forces to make significant drug and gun bust

CLAYTON COUNTY — Dozens of arrests have been made and loads of drugs and guns have been seized as part of an operation led by United States Marshals Service and Clayton County Law Enforcement agencies.

A three-week fugitive apprehension operation targeted violent offenders wanted for crimes including murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, child molestation, rape, and weapons charges.

The operation resulted in 78 criminal arrests, the recovery of 46 illegal fire arms and 57 pounds of illegal narcotics. $18,000 in cash was also seized.

“This operation is another example of the hard and dangerous work being performed every day by the brave men and women of the United States Marshals Service,” said Acting U.S. Marshal for the District of North Georgia Stephen Serrao in a release. “We are using all the resources available to the Marshals Service to remove wanted felons from our communities. We do this through seamless cooperation with our state, county, and local law enforcement partners who participate on our Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

The U.S. Marshals office says the operation helped make the streets of Atlanta and Clayton County safer.

Other metro area police agencies in DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Hall Counites also participated in the fugitive apprehension operation.

>>PHOTOS: Violent Crime reduction SOG ATL

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WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.