Local

US life expectancy plummeted during pandemic and still hasn’t returned to normal

By WSB Radio News Staff
Helping the needy Police are investigating the apparent accidental poisoning death of a resident at a senior citizens home in San Mateo, California. (Jasper Chamber/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CALIFORNIA — US life expectancy plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and still hasn’t returned to normal levels.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at life expectancy in California and found it remained lower in 2024 than in 2019, nearly a year shorter than pre-pandemic.

The authors of the study say Black and Hispanic populations experienced the largest deficits in life expectancy.

Overall, according to the most recent data the average life expectancy is 77 and a half years.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!