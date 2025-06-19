U.S. issues travel advisory for Europe amid growing protests against tourists

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. State Department has issued a new travel advisory for Americans visiting parts of Europe, citing growing unrest and anti-tourist sentiment in countries like Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Protests have intensified in Spain, where some demonstrators have reportedly targeted American tourists with water guns in protest of what they describe as “over-tourism” and rising local living costs. The U.S. Embassy in Spain also notes additional demonstrations are being held in connection with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“The U.S. Embassy in Spain notes there are additional protests related to the conflict in the Middle East,” reported Brian Shook.

Similar backlash toward tourists has been reported in other popular European destinations, including Italy and Portugal.

The State Department urges American travelers to exercise increased caution, avoid protest areas, and stay updated on local news and embassy alerts when traveling abroad.